© AP Photo/ Damascus Fears Deescalation Zones May Facilitate Foreign Intervention in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syria has completely destroyed all its arsenals of chemical weapons, but even if it had them, it is hard to imagine that Damascus would benefit from their use, Syrian Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs Ali Haidar said.

"The Americans reported of alleged plans to use chemical weapons [by Damascus], while at the international level it was confirmed that Syria had completely disposed of it. After all, even if these weapons were available in arsenals, it is hard to imagine that Damascus would benefit from their use," Haidar said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper published on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the Syrian army achieves victories without using weapons of mass destruction, "but, apparently, many do not like it."