MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian authorities fear that deescalation zones could become a place of external interference, in particular, from Turkey and Qatar, Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs Ali Haidar said.

"In general, we have no fears about the idea of creating security zones. But we are worried about what will happen after their final formation. In particular, we are asking ourselves: could these zones become a place of covert intervention in Syrian affairs from outside, in particular, from Turkey and Qatar?" Haidar said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper published on Wednesday.