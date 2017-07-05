Register
    Syrian Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs Ali Haidar gives an interview with AFP in Damascus on November 10, 2014.

    Future Syrian Reconciliation Committee to Comprise Only Syrians Minister

    Middle East
    The future Syrian Committee of National Reconciliation will only comprise Syrians, while representatives of other countries, including guarantor states of the Astana process, will not be included, according to Syrian Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs.

    U.S army soldier holds a gun as he stands guard next to an armoured vehicle as Brett McGurk, U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, visits the town of Tabqa, Syria
    US Strengthens Presence in Northern Syria
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The future Syrian Committee of National Reconciliation will only comprise Syrians, while representatives of other countries, including guarantor states of the Astana process, will not be included, Syrian Minister of State for National Reconciliation Affairs Ali Haidar said.

    "It is expected that the Committee will only be made up of Syrians that will deal with the issues regarding national reconciliation. Representatives of other countries, including the guarantor states of the Astana process, will not be included in the Committee, but they will be able to support the new body. Moreover, we expect them to do it," Haidar said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper published on Wednesday.

    Earlier in the day, a source in one of the delegations in Astana told Sputnik that the idea to create the National Reconciliation Committee would be reflected in the final declaration of the ongoing consultations on Syria in the capital of Kazakhstan. According to the source, the Committee will be formed out of "representatives of the Syrian authorities and local respected people, elder statesmen," and would focus on the domestic issues, including security, acting without anyone’s mediation.

    Another source at the July 4-5 Astana talks told Sputnik that the Committee may take the form of a forum or a conference.

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on June 30, that the fifth round of Astana talks on Syria will address, among other issues, the formation of a Syrian national reconciliation committee.

