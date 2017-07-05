Register
01:11 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the memorial plaque unveiling ceremony during a trilateral heads of state meeting between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel in Thessaloniki, Greece June 15, 2017.

    ‘Reimbursing the State’: Israel to Sue Terrorist Attackers’ Families

    © REUTERS/ Alexandros Avramidis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 9312

    Israel has moved to sue the families of terrorists for compensation, following attacks in the country.

    In the first such case, prosecutors in Jerusalem have filed a compensatory suit against the family of a man who killed four Israeli soldiers in a vehicular ramming attack in January.

    Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist from a house during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank February 1, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Start as You Mean to Continue: Israel Abducts 24 Palestinians in the West Bank

    The consistently embattled Middle Eastern nation is reported to be preparing to file many such lawsuits, typically against extremely poor families, purportedly to seek to recoup the expense of the attacks, medical costs, and the aftermath, cited by the Times of Israel.

    Prosecutors in Jerusalem last month filed the first suit, attempting to wring some $2.3 million from a widow and four children following the terrorist attack performed by the husband and father of the family, according to Haaretz.

    Following the death of the four Israeli soldiers, the attacker was shot and killed, according to the Times of Israel.

    It is not known what external factors — including the apartheid-like conditions imposed upon Palestinians living in Israeli-occupied territories — played a role in the attacker giving up his life by performing a terror action.

    As reported by Haaretz, Israel will demand compensation from the attacker's family for burial costs and cash payments to the families of those soldiers killed.

    The suit also seeks cash for "the loss of earnings for the lost years, loss of pension and pension rights, shortening life expectancy" and "compensation for pain and suffering that reflects the cruelty of the acts and the great suffering of all the murder victims," cited by the Times of Israel.

    The suit, if successful, is "intended to reimburse to the state's coffers the expenses connected with events like these and to convey a clear and unequivocal message that the state will settle accounts from a civil perspective," according to a prosecutor statement, cited by Haaretz.

    Related:

    Indian PM’s Skipping Palestine on Israel Visit Draws Criticism From Muslim MP
    Israel Targets Syrian Forces in Response to Accidental Fire on Golan Heights
    Israel Holds Syrian Government Responsible for Any Breaches of Country's Borders
    Tags:
    anti-terror campaign, terrorist attack, terrorism, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Palestine, Israel, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok