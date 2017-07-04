Israeli Surveillance Drone Crashes in South of Gaza Strip - Army Press Service

© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit, File Syrian Army Shoots Down Armed Israeli Drone After Attack on Soldiers - Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Israel's Skylark-model unmanned aerial vehicle crashed on Tuesday in the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army press service said on Tuesday.

"The unnamed aerial vehicle… fell in the south of the Gaza Strip. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated," the press service's statement read.

On May 22, the Lebanese media reported that an Israeli Skylark surveillance drone crashed on the Lebanese territory. A drone of the same model crashed in the Gaza strip in March.

The Skylark is a tactical surveillance drone manufactured by Elbit Systems and operated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground forces units.