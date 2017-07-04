US-Led Coalition Strike Kills Nine Civilians in Northern Syria - Reports

The airstrike hit Kishik Zyyanat village in the southern countryside of Hasakah province, SANA reported.

"Under the pretext of fighting ISIS [Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia and around the world], the warplanes of the US-led coalition launched an aggression against the village of Kishik Zyyanat 15 km to the south of al-Shadadi city in the southern countryside of the province," SANA reported citing local and media sources.

Separate reports said the attack on Zeyanat village took place on Monday.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

This is not the first time when the strikes carried out by the coalition in Syria result in civilian casualties.

On June 28, a series of coalition strikes killed at least 40 civilians in a community in Syria's Deir ez-Zor on Wednesday, SANA news agency reported citing local sources. The majority of victims were women and children.