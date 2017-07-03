Turkey Vows to Keep Troops in Qatar Despite Arab States' Demands

© AP Photo/ Yasin Bulbul, Presidential Press Service What's Behind Turkey's Decision to Shield Doha From Saudi Anti-Qatar Coalition

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Last week, Kuwait, which is serving as a mediator between Qatar and the Gulf states, handed 13 demands of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain over to Doha. The requests include the severance of Qatar’s relations with Iran, closure of Turkey’s military base on Qatar's territory and a shutdown of Al Jazeera TV channel. Doha was given 10 days to implement the demands. The deadline was extended until late in Tuesday. Qatar has called the demands impossible and urged for their revision.

"The Turkish military base in Qatar is a security issue not only for Qatar but for the whole region. The Turkish military presence there will continue. The attempt to link the Turkish military presence to the political crisis in Qatar may lead to serious mistakes," Kurtulmus said at a press conference in Ankara.

He added that the crisis around Qatar had "no deep roots and was created artificially," while the Arab countries’ 13 demands to Doha were "unacceptable for an independent country."

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar.