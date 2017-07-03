Register
20:23 GMT +303 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)

    Iraq Deja-Vu: US Cites Chemical Weapons as 'Excuse to Invade' Syria

    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    134840

    Washington’s claims of a new chemical attack being prepared by Damascus in Syria are a pretext for military intervention, a Syrian lawmaker told Sputnik.

    Chemical shells
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Syria Reaffirms Destruction of Chemical Weapons
    Last week, the United States claimed that the Syrian Army was preparing a new incident involving chemical weapons in Syria.

    "The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children. The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack," the White House said in a statement.

    Washington also warned that if a chemical attack is carried out, President Bashar Assad and the Syrian military "will pay a heavy price."

    In response, Damascus dismissed the allegations, calling them "misleading, false and baseless."

    Syrian Minister for National Reconciliation Ali Haidar told the Associated Press that the allegations are part of a new diplomatic battle against Damascus in the UN.

    According to Syrian lawmaker Amar al Asad, "chemical weapons" is a pretext that has been used by the West to invade an Arab country before.

    "The current story repeats what happened in 2003, when the United States cited chemical weapons as an excuse to invade Iraq and topple the government of Saddam Hussein," al Asad told Sputnik Arabic.

    According to the lawmaker, the West is "confused" by the advances made recently by the Syrian Army and its allies.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Chemical Arms Allegations: US Shaping Public Opinion Ahead of Strike on Syria
    Al Asad also noted that Western countries see a "distorted picture" of the actual situation in Syria and their decisions on Syria are based on "fake reports and films."

    "They [those fake materials] claim that the Syrian government is involved in genocide against its own people. Meanwhile, those fake reports are not made in Syria. The so-called White Helmets are also involved. They use children to make their reports and videos even more shocking, in order to accuse Damascus of fascism," the lawmaker said.

    Al Asad added that all of those activities are part of a broader media campaign against the Syrian government.

    "The goal is to change public opinion about Damascus and downplay the importance of the victories gained by the Syrian Army and its allies," he said.

    Another Syrian lawmaker, Muhammed Kheir al Akkam, stressed that the chemical weapons allegations against Damascus are groundless.

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    US Wants to 'Impose Its Own Scenario' in Syria Before Daesh is Defeated
    "This is political pressure over Damascus. It is in response to the Syrian Army’s advances in eastern Syria. Washington’s accusations are a lie," al Akkam said in an earlier interview with Sputnik Arabic.

    He pointed out that the US military needs additional grounds for its operations against the Syrian Army.

    Akil Mahfud, Director of International Relations at the Syrian Ministry of Higher Education, described Washington’s statement as a "disguise" for another attempt by the US to escalate the conflict in Syria.

    "This is a signal of new acts of aggression against Damascus and its allies. This is a disguise for aggression… This statement indicates that the Syrian crisis is on the verge of a new escalation," Mahfud told Sputnik.

    Rebel fighters fire mortar shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Quneitra province, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syria June 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Faqir
    Setting the Stage: US Claims About Possible Chemical Attack in Syria to 'Hide Its Own Defeat'
    Earlier this year, the US already resorted to the chemical weapons argument as an excuse to attack the Syrian military.

    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces supported by the US blamed the Syrian government for an alleged chemical weapon attack in Khan Sheikhoun in Syria’s Idlib province. Reacting to the incident, Washington, which had not presented any proof that Damascus had used chemical weapons, launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian governmental military airfield in Ash Sha’irat on April 6.

    Damascus has repeatedly denied any involvement in the incident and said that the Syrian government doesn't possess chemical weapons as the full destruction of Damascus’ chemical weapons stockpile had been confirmed by the OPCW in January 2016.

    Related:

    'Propaganda Campaign' on Alleged Chemical Weapons Use by Damascus Has Started
    What's Behind US Claims of Chemical Attack Preparation in Syria
    US Claims About Chemical Attack in Syria 'Signal of a New Escalation'
    Center for Syrian Reconciliation Registers No Chemical Attack in Ein Tarma
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, invasion, military conflict, Syrian Arab Army, Bashar al-Assad, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok