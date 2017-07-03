Daesh Terrorists Still Occupy 'Small Pocket' in Mosul's Old City - Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the recapture of Al Nuri Grand Mosque in Mosul, where the creation of the so-called Islamic Caliphate was first announced by the Daesh leader in 2014. Abadi claimed it was the end to the terrorist group’s existence. Dillon said last week the full liberation of the city might be achieved within days.

"Small pocket in Old City remains," Dillon stated in a Twitter message.

Significant — #ISIS used this hopsital to gun down and murder 100s of civlians trying to flee. Small pocket in Old City remains #DefeatDaesh https://t.co/99jL1feNKT — OIR Spokesman (@OIRSpox) 3 июля 2017 г.

© AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo 'Violent Close Fight': US Army Warns of Increased Friendly Fire Risk in Mosul

The spokesperson also announced that the Iraqi Security Forces have driven Daesh out of al-Jamuri hospital, one of the two last remaining holdouts of the terrorists.

"[Daesh terrorists] used this hospital to gun down and murder 100s of civilians trying to flee," Dillon stated.

Daesh terror group took over Mosul in June 2014, and the operation aimed at liberating the city from terrorists started in October 2016. The eastern part of the city was liberated by Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in late January. A month later, the Iraqi forces began the operation aimed at liberating western Mosul from Daesh.