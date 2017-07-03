US-Led Coalition Launches 14 Strikes Near Syria’s Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

"Near Raqqah, 14 strikes engaged 13 ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed 10 fighting positions and a mortar system," the release stated on Monday.

Four additional strikes in Syria near Abu Kamal and Deir ez-Zor destroyed front-end loaders, oil separator tanks and well-heads.

In Iraq, the coalition carried out one strike consisting of 42 engagements near Mosul. The strike destroyed 15 fighting positions, machine guns and suppressed terrorists’ tactical unit and a mortar team.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.