Syrian Army Declares Temporary Truce in Three Southern Regions

"The hostilities in the southern regions of Daraa, Quneitra, Suwayda have been suspended from noon [09:00 GMT] on July 7, 2017, until midnight on July 6, 2017 [21:00 GMT Wednesday], with the aim of supporting the peace process and national reconciliation," the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a communique posted on its website.
The news comes after the Israeli Defense Forces several times targeted the Syrian army in the Quinetra province after several projectiles fell on Israeli-controlled parts of the Golan Heights causing no injuries.
On Tuesday-Wednesday, parties to the Syrian conflict excluding internationally recognized terror group will gather in the Kazakh capital of Astana to take part in the fifth round of the reconciliation talks.
