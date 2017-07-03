Russian Deputy FM: Syrian Issue Requires Complex Approach

© AP Photo/ Militant Website, File Elimination of Terrorist Hotbed in Syria Remains Key Task – Russian Deputy FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The conflict in Syria does not have an easy solution, it requires a complex approach with all the engaged parties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"Unfortunately, this chain of contradictions turned out to comprise so many interests and factors, so that it cannot have… easy solutions. The result can be achieved only through a complex approach with all the engaged parties," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov added that Russia has been working in this direction for years.