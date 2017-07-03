Foreign Ministers of 4 Arab Countries to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Qatar Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Foreign ministers of Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will meet on Wednesday in Cairo to discuss the situation around Qatar, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the official representative of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the "meeting will be held as part of the coordination of positions and consultations concerning the next steps toward Qatar."

The parties will also exchange opinions and assessments of regional and international contacts on the issue.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar.

Last week, Kuwait, which is serving as a mediator between Qatar and the Gulf States, handed the demands of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain over to Doha. The requests include the severance of Qatar’s relations with Iran, closure of Turkey’s military base on Qatar's territory and a shutdown of the Al Jazeera TV channel. Doha was given 10 days to implement the demands.

Qatar has called the conditions impossible and urged for their revision.