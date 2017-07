© AFP 2017/ ALBARAKA NEWS Russia Gathers Evidence Proving Use of Foreign Weapons by Terrorists in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The elimination of a terrorist hotbed in Syria remains the key task with Russia calling on the United States to take that into account, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Izvestiya newspaper in an interview.

"For us it is clear that there could be no agreements with terrorists. The elimination of the terrorist hotbed in Syria was and remains the key task," Ryabkov said.

He pointed out that if the United States had accepted the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to form a wide antiterrorist front, many misunderstandings could have been avoided.

"We call on the United States to take that in account in its policy," Ryabkov added.