US DoS Not Commenting on Possible Terrorists' Provocations Prepared in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Department of State does not comment on the reports about preparations for provocations with the use of sarin by terrorists in Syria, a representative of the department told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We have nothing on this issue," the representative said.

Earlier in the day, a military-diplomatic source told Sputnik that the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front and outlawed in Russia, was preparing provocations at a storage in Syria's Idlib with the use of sarin gas in the towns of Khan Sheikhoun and Kefraya.

The source added that a group of foreign citizens including those from the United States and Turkey as well as one of the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham’s senior leaders had arrived in Idlib to take part in the preparations.