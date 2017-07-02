Register
20:08 GMT +302 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Refugees from Iraq. (File)

    ‘Cubs of the Caliphate’: Daesh-Brainwashed Children Struggle After Liberation

    © AP Photo/ Ahmad Al Rubaye
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110310

    After the defeat of Daesh in Mosul, experts are actively predicting the exact of the fall of the terrorist group. According to them, it will take place within the next months. Meanwhile, the terrorists who still hold some districts of the Syrian city of Raqqa are conducting propaganda campaigns that actively target women and children.

    The fate of Daesh may be considered predetermined, but the fall of the terrorist organization won’t mean the end of its legacy. 

    Children who have been brainwashed by the group are known as the "Cubs of the Caliphate” and may pose a greater threat to the world than is foreseen at present.

    Suicide mission

    According to UNICEF, at the beginning of this year 10,000 children fled the Iraqi city of Mosul. Many of those children were exploited at the hands of Daesh to carry out attacks in the city.

    “They told us: ‘If someone wants to kill you, kill him. If there is no weapon, take a grenade and blow yourself up.’” 10-year-old Ahram said.

    Children of Syria Will Have 'Irreversible Mental' Health Issues, NGO Warns
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Children of Syria Will Have 'Irreversible Mental' Health Issues, NGO Warns
    According to a report by the Netherlands Anti-Terrorism Committee, Daesh created a whole system of training camps for young children. 

    The recruits were coerced in different ways, ranging from being brainwashed by parents who were promised monthly payments to mass kidnappings. 

    Children in a refugee camp located in a school building, Damascus
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Children in a refugee camp located in a school building, Damascus

    The boys were trained physically and psychologically for war and girls were prepared to become the wives of terrorists.

    “Children in the camp participated in competitions, the main prize of which was the opportunity to become a suicide bomber,” one of the “Cubs of the Caliphate” told a RIA correspondent.

    Mowgli of jihad

    Human rights activists involved in the rescue of such children (mainly by paying a large ransom to Daesh) claim that the main reason they fell into the hands of Daesh is because they are simply weren’t wanted by anyone else.

    Terrorists were trying to ensure their survival by preparing the next generation. 

    Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    ‘Monstrous’ Sanctions Imposed: Syrian Children Battling Cancer in Dire Need of Medication
    Following the liberation of some of the Iraqi territories, the schools started to conduct revisions of all school textbooks. 

    In Syria this prompted a complete reform of the entire religious education system, which is being rolled out right now. Mainstream Muslims decided that only a proper understanding of their religion would protect their children from the radical ideas used by terrorists.

    “The point is that we need to create a new group of people in Syria: young imams, preachers, religious figures who will be completely clean of terrorist terms…. Terrorists had completely removed state educational standards from the schools and the children were trained using the Wahhabi textbooks and programs,” Syria’s Minister for Religious Affairs Muhammad al-Saidi said.

    Now it is important to stop such brainwashing material from circulating and influence children whose young minds remain very sensitive to such things.

    Raised with love

    The process of helping these children by returning them to loving communities and childhood innocence is a very difficult task. They have seen things and committed atrocities for Daesh and were raised as killing machines for years.

    According to child psychologist Vachagan Gezatsyan, “All children are unique; can a wolf cub not eat hares if he used to do so with his family more than once? What did the child see, and what values and beliefs he had already acquired? Was there a deformation of the person?”

    The most important factor that contributes to a child’s development is the society in which he or she is raised, Gezatsyan believes.

    “In my opinion, very much depends on the person who will integrate the child back into  society." It may be worthwhile to keep these children separate for a while, smoothly changing them for the better. 

    "Here the value of the educator's personality comes to the forefront. He or she must set a good example, be an idol, and a founder of new beliefs, values and love,” the expert concluded.

    Related:

    Ninth Chemical Attack by Daesh Kills Women and Children in Mosul
    Syrian Democratic Forces Free 64 Yazidi Children, 70 Women Captured by Daesh
    Dutch Counterterror Unit: Risk of Children Being Used by Daesh in Europe Attacks
    Children of Mosul in N Iraq Tortured to Death by Barbaric Daesh Terrorists
    Iraqi Army Wins Back Mosul District in Battle Against Daesh
    Tags:
    brainwashing, children, terrorism, threat, Daesh, UNICEF, Syria, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok