'Propaganda Campaign' on Alleged Chemical Weapons Use by Damascus Has Started

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Media have already started a propaganda campaign on alleged use of chemical weapons by Damascus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday.

"As we warned a few days ago, an information propaganda campaign on the 'use of chemical weapons by Damascus' has started. More [video] clips will appear and they will be different in quality. Low quality, as this one, or of Hollywood level. There will be many fakes, a huge campaign has been prepared," Zakharova said on Facebook attaching to her post a screenshot of a tweet about an alleged chlorine attack in the suburbs of Damascus.

On Saturday, a number of Syrian opposition online portals claimed that the alleged government troops’ chemical attack in Ein Tarma in the Eastern Ghouta region had left 30 militants poisoned.

The command of the Syrian Armed Forces refuted allegations as false, with the Center for Syrian Reconciliation not confirming the attack.

© AP Photo/ Alfonso Perez OPCW Report on Syria Chemical Weapon Incident Lacks Clarification

The reports came against the background of the White House's recent statement, saying the US government had identified preparations for a potential chemical attack by Syrian forces. The statement warned that if Syrian President Bashar Assad conducted another chemical attack on civilians, both "he and his military" would pay a heavy price.

Syrian authorities refuted allegations on the next day, while Moscow said that such threats to legitimate Syrian leadership were unacceptable.

The Syrian army has been pursuing an offensive in Ein Tarma for almost three weeks, advancing to the eastern parts of the Syrian capital, which have been controlled by the radical armed groups for more than five years. Terrorists have been suffering heavy losses and have been forced to retreat.