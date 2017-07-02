Two People Die in Syrian Refugee Camp Fire in Lebanon

© REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer Brussels Not Asking Warsaw to Build Refugee Camps - Steinmeier

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the Lebanese media reported about the fire in the camp located near the town of Qob Elias.

According to the source, brigades of civil defense managed to partially tackle the blaze.

The fire also left several people injured, and they have already received medical treatment. The source pointed out that the number of victims may increase.

A witness told Sputnik that the fire was heavy with dozens of families having left their shelters. When the fire was expanding, gas balloons started to explode aggravating the situation.

The causes of the incident remain unknown.