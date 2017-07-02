Register
20:08 GMT +302 July 2017
    Civil defence members put out fire at a camp for Syrian refugees near the town of Qab Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

    Two People Die in Syrian Refugee Camp Fire in Lebanon

    At least two people died as a result of a heavy fire that hit a camp for Syrian refugees in eastern Lebanon, a source in the ambulance service told Sputnik.

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the Lebanese media reported about the fire in the camp located near the town of Qob Elias.

    According to the source, brigades of civil defense managed to partially tackle the blaze.

    The fire also left several people injured, and they have already received medical treatment. The source pointed out that the number of victims may increase.

    A witness told Sputnik that the fire was heavy with dozens of families having left their shelters. When the fire was expanding, gas balloons started to explode aggravating the situation.

    The causes of the incident remain unknown.

