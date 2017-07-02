Russia Brings 3.9 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry specified that a total of 1,214 Syrians got the humanitarian aid and 201 individuals received medical assistance.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for the reconciliation of opposing sides held seven humanitarian actions: six humanitarian actions in the city of Aleppo, civilians received 2.6 tons of sets of food products; one humanitarian action in the province of Latakia, civilians received 1.3 tons of sets of food products. Total weight of humanitarian aid – 3.9 tons," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

Civilians in Syria have been suffering due to the civil war that has been ongoing in the country since 2011, and the activities of the Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia, that the Syrian government forces have been fighting against.

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December 2016 supporting the effort.

On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed the memorandum on establishment of four safe zones in the Arab country as part of the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The memorandum came into force on May 6.