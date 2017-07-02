Israel Targets Syrian Forces in Response to Accidental Fire on Golan Heights

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – On Saturday, two projectiles hit the northern part of the Golan Heights for the fifth time in a week.

In response to projectiles launched @ Israel from Syria, IDF targeted the Syrian military artillery position that was the source of the fire — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 1 июля 2017 г.

​The majority of such incidents as the Syrian projectiles' landing are described by the Israeli military as accidental overspills during clashes between the Syrian government forces and opposition groups. Israeli forces usually respond with attacks on Syrian government forces positions.