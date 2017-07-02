Suicide Bomber Kills and Injures a Number of People in Damascus

The accident allegedly took place in Tahrir square in the central part Damascus.
Three #explosions were heard in #Damascus, resulting in casualties and #injuries 02.07.2014 pic.twitter.com/QPQcwDf5fX— Maher Al Mounes (@Maher_mon) 2 июля 2017 г.
The TV also stated that the bomber was in one of the three detonated cars.
Two car bomb explosions rocked Damascus this morning. One went off near the airport, the other near Tahrir square. pic.twitter.com/QBXHOEXgL8— Henry Leconte (@henrylec1) 2 июля 2017 г.
