03:27 GMT +302 July 2017
    In this April 17, 2017 file photo, U.S. soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division fire artillery in support of Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State militants from their base east of Mosul.

    'Violent Close Fight': US Army Warns of Increased Friendly Fire Risk in Mosul

    © AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo
    Middle East
    The day after the prime minister of Iraq declared the end of Daesh’s caliphate, US Army Col. Pat Work drove through western Mosul to caution Iraqi forces of another looming threat: friendly fire.

    Displaced Iraqi civilians walk past the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul, Iraq, June 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
    US Coalition Turns Blind Eye to 'Rampant Torture of Mosul Men and Boys' – HRW
    Now that the fight for Mosul has reached its final stages, the Iraqi Army, the federal police and the Iraqi Special Forces have to be very careful to make sure the country's ground troops don't get hit in the shrunken battlespace by non-precision firing.

    Work visited a number of bases and command centers inside Mosul to talk to generals from the three branches of the Iraqi security forces, ahead of a major offensive on Saturday morning, AP reported.

    "It's a very violent close fight," said Work, the commander of the 82nd Airborne's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, which deployed to Iraq in January.

    "When the bullets aren't enough the commanders want to turn to high explosives which might be mortars or artillery… so understanding where the other guy is all the time is kinda rule number one, so the lethal effect is directed at the target and not accidentally at another player that's on your team."

    Members of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) advance towards the Grand Mosque of Nuri in the Old City of Mosul on June 29, 2017, during the ongoing offensive by Iraqi forces to retake the last district still held by the Islamic State (IS) group
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraqi Forces Liberate From Daesh Two Areas, Bridge in Western Mosul
    The battle for Mosul is the first time the various forces making up Iraq's military have had to cooperate in an urban environment, and there have been inevitable failures that allowed Daesh militants to concentrate their defenses on a single front.

    Work said that it was essential to be on the ground beside Iraqi counterparts and have face-to-face talks with people who make decisions.

    "[Daesh] has no boundaries, so our adviser network can't have any boundaries. And so part of it is getting out there daily to see it," the Colonel said, as reported by AP.

    He added that even after the last pockets of the city are retaken, Daesh will continue to challenge the hold, and the US troops will continue to facilitate coordination and provide advice for Iraqi forces.

