Israel Holds Syrian Government Responsible for Any Breaches of Country's Borders

© AFP 2017/ MOHAMMED ABED Israel Strikes Two Targets in Gaza Strip After Palestinians Fire Rocket – IDF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israel holds the Syrian government responsible for any breaches of its borders resulted from the hostilities on the Syrian territory and will act in accordance with the further developments, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that a shell fired from the Syrian territory had hit the northern part of the Golan Heights controlled by Israel.

"Israel holds the Syrian regime responsible for any breach of its borders and will act accordingly," IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said in a statement posted on the IDF Twitter page.

The Saturday incident is the fifth such incident in the Golan Heights within a week. Israel regards these shelling as unacceptable unintended incidents and responds with strikes on the Syrian forces. The first strike took place on June 24 and left two soldiers dead and 25 people wounded.