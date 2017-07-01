Center for Syrian Reconciliation Registers No Chemical Attack in Ein Tarma

Earlier in the day, a number of Syrian opposition internet portals reported that the alleged government troops’ chemical attack in the Ein Tarma suburb of Damascus left 30 militants poisoned. The command of the Syrian Armed Forces denied the allegations calling the reports "false and not consistent with the reality."
"On late July 1, a group of officers of the Center for Syrian Reconciliation worked in the Al-Qabas quarter adjacent to the settlement of Ein Tarma. They did not register any 'use of chemical weapons' by the government troops from this quarter of neighboring areas," the source said.
