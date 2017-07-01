US Aircraft Carrier George Bush Docks Off Israel Shore

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — USS George H.W. Bush, a Nimitz-class supercarrier, participating in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia and many other countries worldwide) docked outside an Israeli port on Saturday, local media reported, adding that it is the first such visit in 17 years.

The US aircraft carrier dropped its anchor near the Israeli northern city of Haifa and is expected to stay there for the next four days, according to the Israeli Channel 2 broadcaster.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman are expected to visit the carrier on Monday, July 3, the TV channel noted.

Over 5,700 servicemen and dozens of planes and helicopters are on board the carrier, which has been participating in the fight against Daesh for two years.