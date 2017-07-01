Damascus Calls on OPCW to Prepare Credible Report on Incident in Idlib

On Friday, the OPCW said that its fact-finding mission had established the use of sarin, a gas used as a chemical weapon, in the April 4 Idlib incident.
"The Syrian Arab Republic calls on the OPCW to present a fair and credible report, without the influence of blackmail by other countries and parties, which prevent the organization from reaching the truth and damage its authority and independence," the ministerial statement issued on Saturday said.
On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, supported by the United States, blamed Damascus for the Khan Sheikhoun incident that killed 80 people, including children, and injured 200 more. The Syrian army strongly rejected the accusations and laid the blame on local militants and their patrons. The Syrian authorities said that they had never used chemical weapons against civilians or terrorists, and that the nation's entire chemical arsenal had been destroyed under the control of the OPCW.
