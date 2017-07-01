Damascus Calls on OPCW to Prepare Credible Report on Incident in Idlib

© AP Photo/ Alfonso Perez OPCW Report on Syria Chemical Weapon Incident Lacks Clarification

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry has called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' (OPCW), which released the results of probe into the suspected chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun in Syria’s Idlib province, to conduct a proper and impartial report on the incident.

On Friday, the OPCW said that its fact-finding mission had established the use of sarin, a gas used as a chemical weapon, in the April 4 Idlib incident.

"The Syrian Arab Republic calls on the OPCW to present a fair and credible report, without the influence of blackmail by other countries and parties, which prevent the organization from reaching the truth and damage its authority and independence," the ministerial statement issued on Saturday said.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the report could not be considered credible as it is based on the facts, provided by the terrorists from Turkey. According to the ministry, the report contains the testimonies of people, who were bribed to falsify facts.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, supported by the United States, blamed Damascus for the Khan Sheikhoun incident that killed 80 people, including children, and injured 200 more. The Syrian army strongly rejected the accusations and laid the blame on local militants and their patrons. The Syrian authorities said that they had never used chemical weapons against civilians or terrorists, and that the nation's entire chemical arsenal had been destroyed under the control of the OPCW.