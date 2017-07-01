Register
18:21 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A member of the Syrian Tribes Army, left, that guards the Syrian side of the berm on the north eastern border with Jordan, shakes hands with a Jordanian soldier (File)

    What Israel Has to Do With US' Accusations of Syria of Possible Chemical Attack

    © AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    128121

    Commenting on the recent claims of the White House that the US allegedly "observed potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime," political analyst Ali Ahmad, an adviser to Syria's information minister, explained to Sputnik the real reasons behind these accusations and what Israel has to do with it.

    Rebel fighters fire mortar shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Quneitra province, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syria June 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Faqir
    Setting the Stage: US Claims About Possible Chemical Attack in Syria to 'Hide Its Own Defeat'
    Syrian political analyst and adviser to the Syrian information minister Ali Ahmad explained to Sputnik that the US feels that Syria and Russia are defeating the terrorists indeed and not in words, and are returning captured territories, including those which had been under the control of the US.

    "The US wants to bring everything back to the starting point of the conflict. That is why it is accusing the Syrian government of preparations for a chemical attack, to be able to insist on similar consequences as for previous accusations," he told Sputnik.

    Ali Ahmad noted that the White House cited no sources for the information about the alleged preparations for an attack.

    "The White House said nothing about the source of information, it was just a general phrase that 'a chemical attack is being planned.' It immediately, however, blamed the Syrian government, without any evidence, apparently forgetting that the US had witnessed the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons," he said.

    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    US is 'Seeking an Excuse' to Strike the Syrian Air Base
    The Syrian political analyst suggested that the US wants, at any cost, to prevent any possible contact between Syria and Iraq. Washington is also interested in keeping the hotspots of tensions on Syrian territory active, thus preventing the Syrian army from liberating territories captured by terrorists.

    "They want to impede the advance of the government forces in those areas of the country where terrorists operate under the control of the US and its allies. These are namely the territories in the south-west of Syria: on the border of Syria and the territories which are currently occupied by Israel, including an area between Syria, Jordan and the territories occupied by Israel," he said.

    Further to the east, there are other territories on the border with Jordan, Iraq and Syria. It is a very important part of the border and the US wants to prevent any contact between Syria and Iraq, he added.

    "We need to treat the provocations about possible chemical attacks very carefully and attentively. They made a big mistake last time, when they revealed the site [of a previous attack] where it was clearly seen that it was a deception. This time they may correct all of their mistakes and do the trick more professionally," Ali Ahmad warned.

    Tags:
    occupied territory, chemical attack, Syrian conflict, Israel, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    My Planet: Incredible Images From Around the World for the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok