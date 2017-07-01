Register
16:50 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Hoisting the Russian flag. (File)

    China Unlikely to Mediate Between US, Russia on Syria Settlement in UNSC

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 29310

    China will not play more important role in the Syrian settlement and mediate resumption of the US-Russian cooperation over Syria during its presidency at the UN Security Council (UNSC) in July, according to experts.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Beijing is not expected to expand its role in the Syrian settlement and mediate resumption of the US-Russian cooperation over Syria during its presidency at the UN Security Council (UNSC) in July, as it would go directly against China's interests, experts told Sputnik.

    INCREASED ROLE IN SYRIA NOT IN BEIJING’S INTERESTS

    China has been repeatedly criticized for its inactive fight against terrorism and reluctance to expand its role in the Syrian settlement from providing training to the Syrian government troops to conducting airstrikes against terrorists. However, the country is unlikely to use its one-month UNSC presidency as a momentum to step up its anti-terrorism fight and put the pressing issue of the Syrian settlement on the agenda to impress the other council members, Shin Un, the former minister in Permanent Mission of South Korea to the United Nations and ex-Korean ambassador in the United States, argued.

    "It goes directly against the matter of interest to China. It [the country] does not have to matter in the affair. That's too complex. China doesn't have to be more strongly involved [in Syria] and make stronger commitment to that. It is my sense," Shin, who is currently the president of the Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS), explained, asked if China would put on the UNSC agenda the issue of Syrian settlement.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    UNSC Unlikely to Condemn US Syria Strikes Under China's Presidency - Syrian Ambassador
    He also argued that China would not act as a mediator between the United States and Russia on resumption of their bilateral agreement on flight safety over Syria, which was suspended after a US jet shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber near the city of Tabqah on June 18, as it was a private matter that could be negotiated bilaterally, based on previous cases of US-Russia rifts.

    "Terror in Syria is a conflict of interests between the two. As we have seen in the past, the two countries will try to save [the memorandum] as they face each other and try to moderate their positions," Shin said.

    Attendants adjust Syrian and Chinese flags before a briefing at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    China Supports Creation of De-Escalation Zones in Syria
    Samir Saran, the geopolitics expert from India, China's longstanding regional rival, mirrored his view.

    "The last thing the Chinese would like to do is play a mediator between Russia and the United States, but I think China has strong relationships with both of a different nature — with Americans it is more trade and economy, with Russia it's more the regional politics and security. I am not sure the Chinese would like to mediate between Russia and America on the issue in Syria. The Chinese don't do that," Saran argued, adding that so far China's response to terrorism was "ambivalent and ambiguous."

    OTHER TOPICS ON CHINA’S AGENDA

    According to the experts, other acute issues that could be raised at the Security Council in July are tensions in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, as well as the international community's attempts to stop provocations from the North Korea.

    "Under the Chinese presidency, clearly you will see two or three themes, which will be raised. The first will be about terror and I am sure there will be some accidents, which will draw the attention of the world to terror — the Middle East, and, of course, the tensions in the Gulf could be another issue, which may be raised," Saran, who is a vice president at the Observer Research Foundation in India, said.

    Syrian and Chinese flags (File)
    © AFP 2017/ WANG ZHAO
    China Keeps in Touch With Concerned Parties in Syria to Settle Crisis
    The Chinese-US agreement on expansion of the bilateral cooperation on a range of issues, including North Korean threats and global counterterrorism efforts, reached last week, might prompt the United States to ask China to boost its efforts to tackle these problems, as usually required during the UNSC presidency, the Korean diplomat stressed.

    "Maybe, the United States will continue to push China when cases of North Korean provocations happen again. You should do more as you are presiding this council," Shin noted.

    Overall, both experts agreed that China’s UNSC presidency would not bring any fruitful results for the country’s interests, as was the case with past presidencies of the other permanent members of the Security Council — France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

    "We have seen many cases of the so-called P5 countries [five permanent members of the UNSC] presiding the Council. China is a very interest-oriented country, so [I am] without any substantive expectations for the benefit of the country. I think China will just enjoy this presidency of the Council," Shin said.

    The UNSC presidency is a "thankless job," for which Beijing is "likely to receive criticism and no praise," Saran outlined.

    Related:

    UNSC Unlikely to Condemn US Syria Strikes Under China's Presidency - Ambassador
    Syria Expects Positive Shift in UN Security Council Under Chinese Presidency
    China Supports Creation of De-Escalation Zones in Syria
    China Keeps in Touch With Concerned Parties in Syria to Settle Crisis
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, UN Security Council, Samir Saran, Shin Un, Russia, United States, China, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    My Planet: Incredible Images From Around the World for the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok