Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - MoD

© AFP 2017/ STRINGER Russia Registers Six Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered a total of eight violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about seven cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin Saturday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 8 cases of firing in the provinces of Damascus (6), Latakia (1), and Hama (1). The Turkish party has registered 7 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Daraa (2), Homs (2), al-Quneitra (1) and Damascus (2)," the bulletin said.

The number of settlements which joined the ceasefire has not been subject to changes and amounts to 1864, while the number of armed groups that have joined the cessation of hostilities has increased by five to 228, according to the bulletin.

The Syrian civil war has been raging for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as the Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, both of which are outlawed in Russia.

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December 2016 supporting the effort.

On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed the memorandum on establishment of four safe zones in the Arab country as part of the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The memorandum came into force on May 6.