Register
10:46 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Rebel fighters fire mortar shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Quneitra province, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syria June 24, 2017

    US Claims About Possible Chemical Attack in Syria to 'Hide Its Own Defeat'

    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Faqir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1126 0 0

    Commenting on the recent claims of the White House that the US allegedly "observed potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime" and a subsequent CNN report on the deployment of the US warships targeting Syria's Shayrat airbase, Syrian politician Ammar al-Asad explained to Sputnik the real reason behind the claims.

    USS George H.W. Bush action
    CC BY 2.0 / DVIDSHUB / USS George H.W. Bush action
    Is the US Really Ready for 'Unprecedented Actions' in Syria?
    On Monday, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer claimed that the United States allegedly "observed potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime." And if President Assad went through with it, he should expect the US to retaliate.

    "If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price," Spicer wrote in his statement.

    ​Later on Wednesday, Defense Secretary James Mattis claimed that "he believes Syria has backed down."

    "It appears that they took the warning seriously," Mattis told reporters during a trip to Brussels for a NATO meeting. "They didn't do it."

    Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, also told Congress that "Trump's warning stopped the Assad regime."

    Also on Wednesday, CNN reported that "the US military has ships and aircraft in place to strike Syria if ordered to do so by President Donald Trump, but so far it does not appear as if the Syrian government has made any further moves toward a chemical weapons attack."

    US Convoy in Syria
    © Ruptly
    US 'Inventing Pretexts to Test Russia's Reaction' in Syria
    "For now, Syria's Shayrat airbase remains under constant overhead surveillance by the US for further signs of whether a chemical strike may be in the works," the broadcaster said.

    It further reported on the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, along with two destroyers and two cruisers being deployed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea for routine patrol positions.

    "The destroyers and cruisers could fire Tomahawk missiles without putting pilots in manned aircraft at risk. In addition, dozens of aircraft already in the Middle East for operations against ISIS (Daesh) in Syria and Iraq could be used in a potential strike," the broadcaster said.

    Commenting on the above reports, Syrian MP Ammar al-Asad, deputy head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Syrian parliament, the People's Council, told Sputnik Arabic that the new wave of claims about chemical weapons in Syria is needed to distract attention from the "landslide victories of the Syrian army in the Syrian Desert on the border with Iraq and its effective cooperation with the Iraqi People's Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), (Al-Hashd Al-Sha'abi)."

    Men ride a motorbike past a hazard sign at a site hit by an airstrike on Tuesday in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    US 'Evidently Preparing New Intervention' in Syria - Moscow
    The Syrian MP said that the Syrian and Iraqi forces are currently preparing a joint assault on the positions of Daesh militants at Deir ez-Zor city in eastern Syria. While the US, he said, has been supporting the militants and their ground operations since the very start of their war against Syria.

    Ammar al-Asad recalled that the US has already claimed responsibility on President Assad for the chemical incident in Syria's Khan Sheikhoun in April. Damascus rejected the accusations and said militants and their allies were responsible.

    This week Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out that almost three months later, Russia is still trying to push for an OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of the Chemical Weapons) mission to be sent to Syria's Khan Sheikhoun.

    "Until now, the US and its allies have not sent an independent international commission to Khan Sheikhoun for investigation of the incident. Back in April, the Syrian government together with Russia suggested sending the commission to Syria's Shayrat airbase, where the aircraft allegedly took off from to bomb Khan Sheikhoun, for investigation,"  Ammar al-Asad told Sputnik.

    "The US is using all types of lies and falsifications in the Syrian crisis. At the same time, Israel is advancing in the south, and Damascus has already made sharp statements to Tel Aviv on it. Israel is now escalating the situation in the Golan Heights and Quneitra Governorate in order to seize these areas out of the Syrian control," he said.

    On Friday, Israel Defense Forces tweeted that the Israeli aviation attacked Syrian troops for the fourth time in a week, allegedly in response to a stray projectile that fell on Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

    ​"Sometimes the US and Israel change roles. Tel Aviv is now supporting terrorists in Quneitra Governorate, However they are losing there as the Syrian army is returning control over strategic positions in these regions," Ammar al-Asad said.

    Rebel fighters head towards their positions in Quneitra province, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syria June 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Faqir
    Rebel fighters head towards their positions in Quneitra province, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syria June 24, 2017

    The military who are fighting against Syria need this war. Because they are trading weapons and are bound with the arms corporations. And the US is acting in the interests of Israel, the Syrian MP concluded.

    Tags:
    chemical attack, Syrian conflict, Ammar al-Asad, Golan Heights, Israel, Syria, United States, Quneitra
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok