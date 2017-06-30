Register
21:07 GMT +330 June 2017
    Men ride a motorbike past a hazard sign at a site hit by an airstrike on Tuesday in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017

    West Uninterested in Inquiry Into Syria Khan Sheikhoun Incident - Official

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Middle East
    Russian envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin stated that the western partners of Russia had been "sure that the Syrian authorities were engaged in the incident" in Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province since April.

    An Aleppo University student, shows Syrian citizens hows to put protective gear as he instructs them with rudimentary means of how to respond to a chemical attack, in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo (File)
    © AFP 2017/ JM LOPEZ
    Terrorists in Syria Plan Chemical Weapons Provocation in Daraa Province - Source
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The West is not interested in the results of investigations into the suspected chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun in Syria’s Idlib province, Russian envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said Friday.

    Earlier in the day, the OPCW said that its fact-finding mission had established the use of sarin in the April 4 incident in Idlib.

    "I think that these are attempts to topple the Syrian authorities, to demonize President [Bashar] Assad. We have witnessed this policy in several periods of time and it is yet another example of such policy. Actually, our partners do not need the results of the investigation," Shulgin told the RT broadcaster.

    The official added that the western partners of Russia had been "sure that the Syrian authorities were engaged in the incident" since April.

    Men salvage a motorbike amid the damage inside a medical point at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Syrian Army Pledges to End Hostilities in Khan Sheikhoun if OPCW Experts Arrive - Russian MoD
    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, supported by the United States, blamed Damascus for the Khan Sheikhoun incident that killed 80 people, including children, and injured 200 more. The Syrian army strongly rejected the accusations and laid the blame on local militants and their patrons. The Syrian authorities said that they had never used chemical weapons against civilians or terrorists, and that the nation's entire chemical arsenal had been destroyed under the control of the OPCW.

    Reacting to the incident, Washington, which had not presented any proof of chemical weapon use by Damascus, launched 59 cruise missiles at the Syrian governmental military airfield in Ash Sha’irat on April 7.

    On April 21, Assad told Sputnik that there was no chemical weapon attack in Idlib, adding that the reports of it were a false flag and fabrication which was supposed to justify a US missile strike on the Syrian airbase.

    Assad: Idlib Chemical Attack a 'Cover Up for American Intervention in Syria'
    Erdogan: Idlib Chemical Incident Perpetrators 'Must Be Punished'
    Russia Insists on Sending OPCW Mission to Idlib Chemical Incident Site ASAP
    Syrian Foreign Ministry Accuses France of Involvement in Idlib Chemical Incident
    chemical attack, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Alexander Shulgin, Syria, Russia
    Ok