OPCW's Syrian Sarin Gas Report Based on Doubtful Data - Russian Foreign Ministry

German Foreign Ministry Condemns Sarin Use in Syria's Khan Shaykhun in April

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The OPCW said earlier in the day that its fact-finding mission had established the use of sarin in the April 4 incident in Khan Sheikhoun in the province of Idlib.

"Unfortunately, we are forced to state on the first reading of the document that its conclusions are still based on very doubtful data," the Russian ministry's information and press department said.

It noted that the OPCW's data was "obtained from the same opposition and the same notorious NGOs of the White Helmet type, and not at the site of the tragedy but in a certain 'neighboring country'."

"Therefore, it is not surprising that the content of the OPCW special mission's report is largely biased, suggesting the presence of a political order in this structure's activity," the ministry said.