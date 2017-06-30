Syria Expects Positive Shift in UN Security Council Under Chinese Presidency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syria expects a positive shift in the discourse of UN Security Council (UNSC) under Chinese presidency, Syria’s Ambassador to China and former Ambassador to the United States Imad Moustapha told Sputnik on Friday.

"It is exceptionally re-assuring to us that China is going to presume the presidency of the UNSC. China has always taken its role in the Security Council seriously. It firmly believes that the Security Council’s main duty is to prevent armed conflicts, combat aggression, preserve world peace and uphold international law. Thus, the discourse of the presidium of the Council will be totally different from the war-mongering rhetoric of the Western powers. It will be refreshing to see Chinese wisdom replacing Western hubris at the most important world forum," Moustapha said.

Beijing has never played an active role in Syrian crisis, but always vetoed resolutions sponsored by the West to sanction the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad. China sticks to non-interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign country and insists that the fate of Assad's government should be decided by the Syrian people.

China will assume presidency over UNSC in July.