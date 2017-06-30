Russian Cabinet Submits Air Grouping Deployment Deal in Syria to Putin

© Sputnik/ Courtesy of The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria Russian Military Distributes Food Rations Among Displaced Syrians in Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Cabinet submitted on Friday a protocol to an agreement with Syria on the deployment of the Russian Armed Forces air grouping for President Vladimir Putin's ratification, according to a resolution published on an official legal information portal.

"To approve and submit to the Russian president to introduce for ratification [by the lower house] a protocol to the agreement between Russia and the Syrian Arab Republic on the deployment of an Armed Forces aviation group on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic from August 26, 2015, signed in the city of Damascus on January 18, 2017," the resolution reads.