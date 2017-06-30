Register
12:23 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, ride vehicles during a rally marking Al-Quds, Jerusalem, Day in Nusseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, June 23, 2017

    Security Council Unlikely to Back US Anti-Hamas Resolution - Palestine UN Envoy

    © AP Photo/ Adel Hana
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 25 0 0

    It is unlikely that the US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, will gain any support within the UN Security Council over her proposal to prepare a resolution targeting Hamas, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told Sputnik.

    Hamas militants. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    US Envoy Calls on UN to List Hamas as Terrorist Organization
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On June 20, during a periodic discussion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the UN Security Council, Haley urged the Council to issue a resolution, condemning Islamist political and militant movement Hamas and designating it as a terrorist group. US ally Israel classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization, and has accused the group of attacking Israeli territory.

    "I don't think that Haley was listening closely to the discussion of all other members of the UNSC. I do not think there will be a resolution. Her proposal will not get the support from anyone and it is only her ideas," Mansour said.

    The ambassador noted that the proposed resolution could escalate tensions between Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) if passed, while the majority of the UN Security Council members would prefer the two political movements to overcome differences.

    "UNSC members are having an opinion that the sides need to 'put the house in order' meaning the unity between the PLO and Hamas, including the ambassador of the United Kingdom, who is the closest to the Americans, so no one in the UNSC is interested in deepening the division between Hamas and the PLO," he said.

    In June 2014, Hamas, which had de-facto control over the Gaza Strip, formed a unity government with the more moderate West Bank-based Palestinian Fatah party, the largest faction of the PLO, recognized by a wide majority of UN member states as the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

    The Palestinian unity government under President Mahmoud Abbas was largely believed to be Fatah-loyal and resigned in 2015 upon Hamas' protest. Then, the cabinet was reshuffled twice by Abbas, with Hamas forming a separate government in the Gaza Strip again in 2016. Thus, repeated attempts made by regional forces to achieve reconciliation between the two parties has so far failed.

    Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.

    The United States should contribute to the common efforts within the United Nation Security Council (UNSC), aimed at helping to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict instead of taking unilateral steps in its mediation, Riyad Mansour.

    "The UNSC has a role to play at maintaining international peace and security and has a role to play with regard to Palestine's question. The United States, including Ambassador [to the UN Nikki] Haley, does not want it to play an active role. They want to deal with the crisis alone, to see if they can deal through the bilateral talks with two parties — Palestine and Israel," Mansour said.

    Last month, US President Donald Trump visited Israel as part of his first overseas trip abroad as the head of state in a bid to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians and to contribute to agreements between the two sides.

    In order to reaffirm the White House’s commitment to the goal of a lasting peace deal between the Israelis and Palestinians, on June 21, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during a trip to Jerusalem and Ramallah.

    Tensions between Israel and Palestine have continued to escalate throughout the years. Palestinians seek the creation of an independent state in the West Bank and Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian territories it occupied after the Six-Day War in 1967.

    Palestine does not expect any real progress in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process to be made at the UN Security Council (UNSC) debates scheduled for July 25, Palestinian UN envoy said.

    "On 25 of July there will be an open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question related to the status of the political process, what is the situation on the ground. I don't expect any motion to be tabled during that debate. Many countries will talk about the implementation by Israel of UNSC Resolution 2334, which was adopted last December," Mansour said.

    The ambassador reiterated that according to UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov's report, released earlier in June, Israel has failed to comply with the UNSC Resolution 2334, which strongly criticized its illegal settlements’ policy and instead accelerated such activity.

    "The countries will be asking for [the resolution's] implementation and for halting Israel’s settlement activities. The United States is most likely to talk about other subjects because they do want to bring up the question of Palestine, so we do not expect any product to come out from that debates in the coming months," he said.

    The ambassador sees China's upcoming July presidency at the UNSC in a positive light.

    "China is a good and close friend of Palestine, and we look forward to its presidency in the UNSC," he said.

    On December 23, 2016, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2334, according to which Israel must cease all settlement activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as violating international law. However, Israel continued authorizing the construction of further settlements. On February 6, Israel’s parliament passed a law legalizing almost 4,000 Israeli housing units to be built on privately owned Palestinian land.

    Related:

    US Envoy Calls on UN to List Hamas as Terrorist Organization
    Israel Cuts Power Supplies to Gaza in Palestinian Authority Move to Oust Hamas
    Israel Strikes Two Targets in Gaza Strip After Palestinians Fire Rocket – IDF
    Kushner Visits Israel, Palestine to 'Lay the Groundwork' For Two-State Talks
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, UN Security Council, Palestine, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok