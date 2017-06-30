Register
01:25 GMT +330 June 2017
    The Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has condemned any use of chemical weapons, referring specifically to the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission findings

    State Dept: OPCW Mission Confirms Sarin Used in April 4 Attack in Syria

    The Department of State said that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons found that a human-made chemical sarin was used in the attack in Syria’s Idlib province in early April.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) found that a human-made chemical sarin was used in the attack in Syria’s Idlib province in early April, the Department of State said in a press release.

    "Today, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fact Finding Mission (FFM) issued a report confirming that sarin or a sarin-like chemical weapon was used on April 4, 2017, in Khan Shaykhun, Syria," the release stated Thursday.

    The National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the government of Bashar Assad for a chemical weapon attack in Khan Shaykhun. In response, Washington launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian governmental military airfield in Ash Sha’irat on April 6. The Syrian government has refuted the charges saying all chemical weapons have been destroyed.

