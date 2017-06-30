Register
01:25 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Saudi Crown Prince and Interior Minister Prince Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz arrives to attend a graduation ceremony of members of Saudi Special Forces in the capital Riyadh, on May 19, 2015.

    Royal Keep: Is Saudi Arabia’s Deposed Crown Prince on Lockdown?

    © REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    128301

    Mohammed bin Nayef, the deposed heir to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is rumored to be on lockdown in his Jeddah palace. Saudi officials have slammed the allegations as “baseless.”

    (File) Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman waves as he meets with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
    Saudi Arabia's New Heir Entered Political Stage Like a 'Meteor'
    The former crown prince of Saudi Arabia, the king's 57-year-old nephew Mohammed bin Nayef, who was deposed as heir to the crown by the decision of King Salmān ibn Abd al-Aziz Al Saud himself, is rumored to be locked within the premises of his palace in Jeddah, according to a Wednesday report by the New York Times.

    According to the newspaper, which quotes four current and former American officials and Saudis close to the royal family, the restrictions have been placed on bin Nayef to limit any potential opposition from him to the newly proclaimed crown prince, 31-year-old Mohammed bin Salman, the son of King Salman, whom the king appointed unexpectedly, breaking a decades-long rule of succession.

    Prince Mohammed bin Salman is known both for his work dealing with the al-Qaeda insurgency between 2003 and 2006, and for more recent economic and social reforms.

    The allegations of bin Nayef's house arrest were refuted by Saudi officials on Thursday.

    According to a Reuters report, a senior Saudi official "expressed shock at the [New York Times] report, which he described as a ‘fabricated story' and suggested that Mohammed bin Nayef may seek legal action against the newspaper."

    "His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and his family is moving freely and hosting his guests unrestrictedly. Nothing has changed for Prince Mohammed, except for stepping down from his government positions," the official said.

    The US State Department acknowledged that they are "aware" of reports of bin Nayef's alleged confinement, but said they are unable either confirm or deny the allegations.

    Prince bin Salman has been referred to as "Mr. Everything" by diplomats, because of the vast scope of power he already has within the kingdom, according to a Newsweek report. Apart from pushing Saudi Arabia on the Vision 2030 reform program, he has also been tasked with meeting world leaders, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, in place of his aging father.

     

    Related:

    Message to the Neighbors: What Riyadh's New Crown Prince Means for the Region
    Promoted Saudi Crown Prince 'Betting On Trump's Support For New Policies'
    US Looks Forward to Working With Saudi Crown Prince on Countering Terrorism
    Tags:
    Politics, arrest, lockdown, Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud, Mohamed bin Salman, Mohammed bin Nayef, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok