Terrorists in Syria Plan Chemical Weapons Provocation in Daraa Province - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Terrorist groups in Syria are preparing a provocation with use of chemical weapons in the country's Daraa province on analogy with May attack in Idlib, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Terrorists will blow up multiple ammunition filled with poisoning materials in near future in one of Daraa province areas. The provocation will be carried out on analogy with the situation in Idlib in the beginning of 2017," the source said.

The information about the plans was reportedly obtained from authorized sources in the political and military leadership of Syria. The recent statements by the White House concerning a potential chemical attack and a warning that if Syrian President Bashar Assad conducted another chemical attack on civilians, both "he and his military" would pay a heavy price, has become an essential motivation for the terrorists, the source added.

The source specified that the provocation is aimed at instigation the US-led coalition invasion to the territory of Syria "with the following forced power overthrow."

According to the source, the Russian side warned the US-led coalition against the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (banned in Russia) on June 29 about terrorists' plans to stage provocation with the use of chemical weapons in Syria's Daraa.

The statements about a prepared provocation in Syria appeared ahead of first possible meeting between Russian and US presidents on the sidelines of G20 summit in German Hamburg.