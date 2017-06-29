Heavy Fighting Continues in Mosul’s Old City After Mosque Area Liberation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Iraqi forces continue their advance on two remaining holdouts of the Islamic State [Daesh] terrorists (banned in Russia) in the city of Mosul after liberation of the al-Nouri mosque area, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Ryan Dillon said in a briefing on Thursday.

"This morning, in a dawn assault, the Iraqi Counterterrorism Service forces pushed further into the old city successfully liberating the al-Nouri mosque area," Dillon told reporters. "The old city still remains a difficult, dense, suffocating fight."