Daesh Leader Baghdadi Likely Dead After Russian Strike in May - Russian Lawmaker

"According to the data of the Russian side the probability of al-Baghdadi's death is about 100 percent," Pushkov said.
The lawmaker noted that information received from different sources indicated that there was a power struggle within the Daesh for its top position, which serves as signal that al-Baghdadi is dead.
"If he were alive, then as a demonstration of power and as a means of increasing war morale, a refutation would have been already announced," the lawmaker pointed out.
Al-Baghdadi appeared in the media for the first time in 2014 when he declared the creation of a caliphate in the Middle East. Since then, the media have reported several times about the death of the Daesh leader, though the information has never been confirmed.
