Register
17:51 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, points as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks on during a welcome ceremony in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    Why Turkey and US Could End Up as Adversaries in Case of Gulf Conflict

    © AP Photo/ Kayhan Ozer/Press Presidency Press Service, Pool Photo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (208)
    0 75 0 0

    If a military conflict erupts in the Persian Gulf, Turkey and the US may find themselves on different sides of the trench, expert on the Middle East Faik Bulut told Sputnik Turkey.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inspect a military honour guard during a ceremony in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Yasin Bulbul, Presidential Press Service
    What's Behind Turkey's Decision to Shield Doha From Saudi Anti-Qatar Coalition
    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Middle East expert Faik Bulut did not rule out that Turkey and the US may wind up adversaries if there is a military confrontation in n the Persian Gulf.

    The interview came after Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmed Al Khalifa threatened Qatar with an "emergency regional intervention" if Doha refuses to abide by its agreements with other countries in the region. 

    This statement prompted a discussion on the possibility of a military confrontation in the Persian Gulf and Turkey's potential role in this crisis.

    First and foremost, this can be explained by the fact that in the list of 13 items which was earlier sent to Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Kuwait, there is a demand that Qatar close a Turkish military base.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Faik Bulut said that "rather thoughtless actions by Ankara, undertaken under the influence of the ideas of 'Islamic romanticism', led to the Turkish military actually finding themselves in the epicenter of the Qatar crisis, which may turn into an open military confrontation."

    "Unfortunately, Turkey has repeatedly intervened in the situation in the region without weighing all the pros and cons. As far as foreign policy is concerned, Ankara adheres to an emotional impulse, caused by Islamic Romanticism, rather than a rational approach. This mostly leads to a failure," he said.

    According to him, the main problem is that Turkey, which failed to show an unbiased approach to the matter, has lost the opportunity to mediate between the two sides and prevent an open military conflict in the region.

    "Turkey taking Qatar's side resulted in a situation where we found ourselves on the verge of a clash directly related to America implementing its plans in the region and the policy of pressure on Iran. And if this conflict breaks out, Turkey, in fact, will not be able to do anything," Bulut said.

    He described the threats issued with respect to Qatar as a tool to exert pressure on this Middle Eastern country.

    "Qatar has not yet taken any counter-measures. I do not think that there will be a military confrontation in the immediate future. However, if the conflict erupts, it will lead to serious negative consequences for both Turkey and the whole region," Bulut pointed out.

    "If Turkey says 'no' to the possible intervention of the Gulf nations, it will be on different sides of the barricades from the United States. In the event of a confrontation, Turkey will be one of the parties to the hot military conflict. On the one hand, Ankara will have to tackle America and on the other — the armed forces of the Gulf countries," he said.

    Turkish troops seen at their military base in Doha, Qatar June 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Qatar News Agency
    Saudis Won't Resort to Intervention in Qatar While Turkey is There, in Fear of NATO Response
    Bulut predicted that during a possible conflict, "Iran will take Turkey's side, while Russia, albeit indirectly, may also express support for this bloc at the diplomatic level."

    According to him, the conflict can lead to the polarization of relations not only in the region, but also among NATO members.

    "This is something that would directly affect ties between Turkey and NATO," Bulut said.

    "Germany and Britain are the two countries that are not exactly mad about a possible military intervention in Qatar. It remains to be seen what side and position these two countries will take in the event of a military conflict," he concluded.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (208)

    Related:

    Qatar Could Restore Peace With Neighbors, But 'They Won't Forget Turkey's Role'
    Saudis Demand Turkey Pull Troops From Qatar, Erdogan Says No Way
    Qatar or Saudi Arabia: Which Country Will Turkey Partner With?
    Turkey Could Be 'Next Target' After Qatar in Gulf Diplomatic Crisis
    Tags:
    approach, opportunity, pressure, policy, confrontation, conflict, United States, Turkey, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok