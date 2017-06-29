US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy 13 Daesh Fighting Positions in Mosul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) conducted 24 strikes in Syria and Iraq on Wednesday, including two strikes near the Iraqi city of Mosul that destroyed Daesh fighting positions, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Mosul, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed 13 fighting positions, two weapons caches, a mortar system; and suppressed three fighting positions," the release stated on Thursday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi is expected to deliver a victory speech in Mosul later in the day following the liberation of the historic Nouri mosque.

The coalition carried out two additional strikes on Wednesday in Iraq near Bayji and Tal Afar that destroyed a tactical vehicle and a staging area.

© REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah Iraqi Forces Liberate Two Mosul Old City Districts From Terrorists

In Syria, the coalition conducted 20 strikes near Abu Kamal, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.

"Near Raqqah, 13 strikes engaged nine ISIS tactical units, destroyed 10 fighting positions, two vehicles, a UAS, and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit," the release said.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.