Register
16:21 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle on the outskirts of Al-Ba'aj, west of Mosul, Iraq May 26, 2017

    Daesh Death Throes: Experts Predict Moment Caliphate Will Be Totally Annihilated

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 139 0 0

    Based on an analysis of Daesh's recent territorial and financial losses, experts are predicting the end of its reign of terror in Iraq and Syria.

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
    Daesh Gives Its Recruits 'Passports to Heaven' to Boost Morale (PHOTO)
    The Daesh terror group's "Caliphate" is likely to disintegrate by the end of the year, judging by recent developments, according to an expert report compiled by IHS Conflict Monitor, which uses geospatial intelligence and social media monitoring to track Daesh and other insurgent groups.

    In January 2015, the so-called Islamic caliphate spanned 90,800 km2. Two years later, it had decreased by one-third to 60,400 km2. From January to June 2017, the amount of territory controlled by the group declined by almost half, to 36,200 km2.

    "The Islamic State's rise and fall has been characterized by rapid inflation, followed by steady decline" said Columb Strack, senior Middle East analyst at IHS Markit.

    "Three years after the 'Caliphate' was declared, it is evident that the group’s governance project has failed."

    After overrunning the Syrian city of Raqqa in January 2014 and Iraqi Mosul in June 2014, Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared an Islamic "Caliphate" in Iraq and Syria on June 29, 2014.

    "The sun of jihad has risen … Here the flag of the Islamic State, the flag of tawhīd (monotheism), rises and flutters. Its shade covers land from Aleppo to Diyala," al-Baghdadi claimed in an online statement.

    Since then, however, the group has been steadily losing ground thanks to anti-terror operations in Syria and Iraq, and is on the brink of losing both its strongholds.

    On June 6, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and their Syrian Arab Coalition partners launched an operation to liberate Raqqa from the terror group. Kurdish fighters have estimated that the operation will take several months.

    Last week, the Russia Foreign Ministry said it is "highly likely" that Daesh leader al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian airstrike on a group of terrorist leaders attending a Daesh military council south of Raqqa on May 28.

    On the left: Daesh headquarters in Raqqa on May 13; on the right: Daesh headquarters in Raqqa after the Russian airstrike. The target is completely destroyed
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    On the left: Daesh headquarters in Raqqa on May 13; on the right: Daesh headquarters in Raqqa after the Russian airstrike. The target is completely destroyed
    On Thursday, the Iraqi ministry of defense announced that Daesh had been driven out of all districts of the city of Mosul, ending an anti-terror operation that began last October. 

    In addition, Iraqi government forces and Iran-backed militias are preparing to eliminate the last remaining pockets of Islamic State control in Hawija, Tal Afar and al-Qaim once the Mosul operation is complete, the report says.

    "The Islamic State's remaining caliphate is likely to break up before the end of the year, reducing its governance project to a string of isolated urban areas that will eventually be retaken over the course of 2018," Strack said. 

    Type 056 Corvette
    © Youtube/NavyRecognition (Screenshot)
    Italy Drops Off Assad Warships to Iraq Decades Behind Schedule
    The loss of territory has resulted in a huge reduction in revenue from oil production and smuggling, taxation and confiscation, and other illicit activities. The researchers estimate that the group has suffered an 80 percent reduction in average monthly revenue, from $81 million in Q2 2015 to $16 million in Q2 2017.

    "Losing control of the heavily populated Iraqi city of Mosul, and oil rich areas in the Syrian provinces of Raqqa and Homs, has had a particularly significant impact on the group’s ability to generate revenue," said Ludovico Carlino, senior Middle East analyst.

    "Although the Islamic State still appears to be involved in some commercial activity, especially oil production, there are indications that it is attempting to increase its financial 'reserves,' accelerating the shift from a highly bureaucratic and centralized quasi-state economy towards funding a future insurgency through a real war-economy. An attempt to force people living in the Caliphate to pay all transactions with the Golden Dinar – the group's currency announced last year – is the most evident indicator of this trend."

    Analysts have suggested that the group is likely to try attempt more terrorist attacks outside the Middle East in an attempt to compensate for its shrinking influence.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Waving a False Flag: 'Washington Just Waiting for a Pretext to Strike Syria'
    Rhiannon Smith, Managing Director of Eye on ISIS in Libya and Libya-Analysis, told Radio Sputnik that Daesh may try to relocate to Libya or south in the Sahara in order to regroup after they have finally been driven from their last pockets of territory in Iraq and Syria.

    "It may be more that they spread out and use places such as Libya and elsewhere to conduct more attacks in Europe in order to try and keep the momentum of ISIS and also the recruitment from around the world," Smith said.

    Daesh has reportedly banned its members from using social media, and has lost the key figures of al-Baghdadi and the Bahraini cleric Turki al-Binali. Smith said that Daesh may turn to somebody who can provide leadership in a guerilla conflict.

    "It shows that ISIS is very much on the back foot, they've lost their territory, they've lost their ability to recruit as easily as they did, so this shows a shift in tactics toward a more clandestine, hidden secretive organization that is going to be more looking to plan terrorist attacks rather than taking over territory and trying to promote itself as a state-like entity," Smith said.

    Related:

    Daesh Kicked Out of All Districts of Mosul - Reports Citing Iraqi MoD
    US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy 14 Daesh Positions in Mosul - Joint Task Force
    Six Detained in EU Over Alleged Links to Daesh - Spanish Interior Ministry
    Tags:
    Daesh, terror, terrorism, Islamist, caliphate, Syria, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok