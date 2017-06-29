Damascus Calls US Claims on Chemical Attack Preparation Baseless

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The White House said in a statement Tuesday that Washington had identified potential preparations for a chemical attack by Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

"Syria condemns the US threats and rejects them," the source told the SANA news agency, calling the claims "misleading, false and baseless."

The statement warned that if Assad conducted another chemical attack on civilians, both "he and his military" would pay a heavy price.