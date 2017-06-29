© AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY Syrian General Reveals Possible 'Israeli Plan' in Syria

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Syrian army positions near the village of Samdaniya in the Golan Heights have come under Israeli Air Force rocket fire, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Israeli Defense Force claimed on Twitter that a projectile was launched towards Israel from Syria, prompting them to retaliate.

"Israel used a rocket to attack the Syrian army’s positions in eastern Samdaniya near Quneitra," the source said, adding the rocket hit the army’s mortar detachment but did not cause any casualties.

Syrian army’s said this was the third Israeli strike in five days. The first strike took place on Saturday and left two soldiers dead and 25 people wounded.

On Wednesday, the Syrian army also reclaimed three footholds captured by terrorists a few days earlier near Baath City, the center of the southern Quneitra province.