Terrorists' Shelling Partially Disables Power Plant in Syria's Hama Province

Daesh Transferring Militants to Hama Province Via Various Routes - MoD

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The recent shelling of the Muhradah power plant located in Syria's western Hama province by terrorists, has made inoperative four power units of the facility, Syrian Electricity Minister Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Terrorist groups have launched several missiles from the area to the north of the Ltamenah village in the Hama province targeting the Muhradah power plant that resulted in shut-down of four power-generating units," Kharboutli said.

The official added that the terrorists continued the shelling and the maintenance personnel would start repairing the facility immediately after the end of the attack.

The Syrian nation has been engaged in a civil war since 2011, when the protests of the so-called Arab Spring turned violent. Numerous terrorist groups and opposition fractions has been fighting against the government forces, while the international community has been exerting efforts to settle the conflict.