Iraqi Forces Liberate Two Mosul Old City Districts From Terrorists

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — The Iraqi military has successfully liberated two neighborhoods in the western part of Mosul from the control of the Islamic State terror group (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia), the commander of the Mosul offensive said Wednesday.

"The servicemen liberated the neighborhoods of Sadeh and Ahmadiya in the old city on the right bank [western Mosul] and raised the Iraqi flag over the buildings," Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yaralla said.

Arab media reported, citing the Iraqi Ministry of Defense War Media Cell, that governmental forces killed five terrorists attempting to flee the militant-held western part of Mosul to the liberated eastern part of the city.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command said only 50 percent of Mosul's Old City is currently under terrorist control.

On Tuesday, Commander of the Federal Police Forces Lt. Gen. Raed Shaker Jawdat said that since Iraqi troops were actively liberating the city, "the victory announcement will come in a very short time."

The Daesh terror group took over Mosul in June 2014, and the operation aimed at liberating the city from terrorists started in October 2016. The eastern part of the city was liberated by Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in late January. A month later, the Iraqi forces began the operation aimed at liberating western Mosul from Daesh.