Register
19:06 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of the Iraqi Federal Police gesture after returning back from the front line in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2017

    Iraqi Forces Liberate Two Mosul Old City Districts From Terrorists

    © REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10110

    Iraqi servicemen liberated from the Daesh terrorists the neighborhoods of Sadeh and Ahmadiya in the old city of Mosul, according to the commander of the Mosul offensive.

    Debris lies at the railway station in Mosul, Iraq, April 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Andres Martinez Casares
    US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy 14 Daesh Positions in Mosul - Joint Task Force
    BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — The Iraqi military has successfully liberated two neighborhoods in the western part of Mosul from the control of the Islamic State terror group (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia), the commander of the Mosul offensive said Wednesday.

    "The servicemen liberated the neighborhoods of Sadeh and Ahmadiya in the old city on the right bank [western Mosul] and raised the Iraqi flag over the buildings," Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yaralla said.

    Arab media reported, citing the Iraqi Ministry of Defense War Media Cell, that governmental forces killed five terrorists attempting to flee the militant-held western part of Mosul to the liberated eastern part of the city.

    The Iraqi Joint Operations Command said only 50 percent of Mosul's Old City is currently under terrorist control.

    A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division walks past an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq June 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    Iraqi Army Wins Back Mosul District in Battle Against Daesh
    On Tuesday, Commander of the Federal Police Forces Lt. Gen. Raed Shaker Jawdat said that since Iraqi troops were actively liberating the city, "the victory announcement will come in a very short time."

    The Daesh terror group took over Mosul in June 2014, and the operation aimed at liberating the city from terrorists started in October 2016. The eastern part of the city was liberated by Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in late January. A month later, the Iraqi forces began the operation aimed at liberating western Mosul from Daesh.

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy 14 Daesh Positions in Mosul - Joint Task Force
    Iraqi Army Wins Back Mosul District in Battle Against Daesh
    Under 200 Daesh Terrorists in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Prepare for Final Assault
    ICRC Mideast Chief Calls for End of Extreme Violence in Raqqa, Mosul
    Tags:
    war on terror, Daesh, Mosul, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok