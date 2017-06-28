US Reconnaissance Planes Intensify Flights Over Syria

© AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth Pentagon Awards $30Mln for Special Operations Reconnaissance Drones

BEIRUT (Sputnik)According to the outlet's source, the plane belongs to the US Navy, and such unusual activity may mean that it is preparing for some kind of action.

According to Al Mayadeen, the same plane was in Syria’s airspace before the US strike on positions of the Syrian army in Deir ez-Zor in September 2016.

In addition to the above-mentioned plane, two more reconnaissance aircraft, whose tasks are to intercept radio signals, detect enemy radar, and transmit target designations, are concurrently in the air above Syria.

On Tuesday, the White House said Washington had identified potential plans for a chemical attack by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces similar to preparations that, allegedly, would have been made prior to the April 4 chemical incident in Idlib. Washington warned that a chemical attack in Syria would result in the mass murder of civilians and said that Assad would "pay a heavy price" if he conducts the attack.