US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy 14 Daesh Positions in Mosul - Joint Task Force

US-Led Coalition to Assess Reports of Civilian Casualties in Syria's Mayadin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition against the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) conducted 32 strikes consisting of 75 engagements in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, including three strikes near Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Mosul, three strikes engaged three Daesh tactical units; destroyed 14 fighting positions, three mortar systems, three medium machine guns, three supply caches [and] a rocket-propelled grenade system," the release stated on Wednesday.

On June 22, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said the announcement that Mosul is liberated from terrorists may be made within days.

The coalition carried out two additional strikes in Iraq near Bayji and Tal Afar that destroyed a vehicle and an Daesh headquarters and engaged a tactical unit.

In Syria, the coalition conducted 27 strikes consisting of 46 engagements near Abu Kamal, Al Shadaddi, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.

"Near Raqqah, 18 strikes engaged 13 Daesh tactical units, destroyed 12 vehicles, nine fighting positions and a boat, and suppressed two Daesh tactical units," the release said.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.