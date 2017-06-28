Register
14:33 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish APC drives at their military base in Doha, Qatar June 18, 2017. Picture taken June 18, 2017

    Qatar Could Restore Peace With Neighbors, But 'They Won't Forget Turkey's Role'

    © REUTERS/ Qatar News Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (204)
    0 406 0 0

    On Monday, Bahrain accused Qatar of militarily escalating its dispute with regional powers after Doha's decision to let more Turkish troops into its territory. Bahraini expert in the Persian Gulf Ahmed Nuh Muhammadi told Sputnik that while Doha will sooner or later restore peace with its neighbors, they won't forget Turkey's role in the crisis.

    On Monday, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa accused Qatar of military escalation in the region, in an apparent reference to Turkey's increased military presence in Doha.

    Turkish APC is seen at their military base in Doha, Qatar June 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Qatar News Agency
    Turkish APC is seen at their military base in Doha, Qatar June 23, 2017

    Turkey, the most powerful regional player to stand with Qatar, has increased the number of troops in the base since the crisis erupted, according to Reuters.

    "The foundation of the dispute with Qatar is diplomatic and security-oriented, never military," it quoted Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa as saying in a message on Twitter.

    ​"Bringing in foreign armies and their armored vehicles is a military escalation that Qatar has created," he added, however without mentioning Turkey.

    In earlier tweets on Sunday, Sheikh Khalid said external interference would not solve the problem.

    Checkpoint on the closed border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia
    © Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov
    Saudi Arabia 'Simply Unable to Open a Military Front Against Qatar'
    Meanwhile, on Friday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt handed a 13-point ultimatum to Qatar. The list contains demands Doha needs to meet in order to restore ties with other Arab nations. One of the demands specified that Qatar should close a Turkish military base on its soil.

    Sputnik Arabic discussed the issue with Ahmed Nuh Muhammadi, Bahraini expert in the Persian Gulf. He told that Qatar has skillfully used the conflict with the Persian Gulf monarchies to increase the foreign military presence on its territory. It has purchased weapons and put its armored vehicles into combat readiness, which has given the impression of preparation for a military conflict.

    The expert however said that to understand the ongoing processes in the region, one should understand the specifics of relations between the Gulf countries.

    "The conflicts between the Gulf countries break out very quickly and people quickly get up in arms, but everyone understands all the possible consequences," he explained to Sputnik.

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Qatar or Saudi Arabia: Which Country Will Turkey Partner With?
    He further criticized Turkey's position.

    "It quickly took up a position contrary to Saudi Arabia and its allies and started criticizing and blaming these countries. However Qatar is part of this region, and sooner or later it will restore peace with its neighbors. However Turkey's interference into the conflict could protract the settlement of the situation," Ahmed Nuh Muhammadi explained.

    The expert also called on Qatar to warm up ties with the Gulf countries and meet all the 13-points of the ultimatum to be able to settle the conflict.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (204)
    Tags:
    Turkish military presence, diplomatic row, Ahmed Nuh Muhammadi, Turkey, Qatar, Persian Gulf, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Overweight Pets Cartoon
    But Who Doesn’t Love Fat Dogs?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok